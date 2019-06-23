|
|
Lynda Marie Chase
- - Lynda Marie Chase was an extraordinary woman of strong character and a passion for her family, gardening, animals, traveling, and donating her time. She had three children and six grandchildren.
She passed away in North Carolina on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, at Iowa Methodist Hospital on December 11, 1938, to Harry (Hal) Scripps Chase ll and Barbara Cox (Birkholm) Chase and lived much of her life there. In 1951, her mother moved the family to Frankfort, Kentucky after she remarried to William Sackett Fairleigh who Lynda named her first son after. A 1957 graduate of Ashley Hall, an all-girls Charleston, South Carolina preparatory school, Lynda distinguished herself as an athlete. She later attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington before moving back to Frankfort in 1958 where she was crowned the Mardi Gras queen.
Her daughter, Kimberley Cox (Hogue) Packard was born in 1960 in Atlanta, Georgia to then-husband, Brian Douglas Hogg. In 1967, she returned to Frankfort where she married John Graham Rogers II and had a son, William Bradley Rogers. She then moved to Ankeny, Iowa in 1973 and had her youngest son, Grant Thomas Cleghorn, born 1975, with husband, Gary Lee Cleghorn. Lynda also became a mother to John Wolfe Tone's children, Tracy Elizabeth (Tone) Hutchison and Catherine Hilary Tone, after they married in Des Moines, Iowa in 1985.
Throughout her life, Lynda excelled in athletics, especially in swimming and diving. At age 12, she swam in the Junior Olympics and competed in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and relays. In masters swimming, she enjoyed mix medley relay competitions with her sister Barbara Brandt (Chase) Sanburg and brother, Hal Scripps Chase. While at the University of Kentucky, she threw discus on the men's team as it was not offered as a women's event. Most notably, Lynda was a decorated high school and college springboard and platform diver including an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) champion. She later went on to coach diving and synchronized swimming as a volunteer at Roosevelt High School and North High School in Des Moines between 1976-1987.
In addition to coaching, Lynda's gift to the communities in which she lived was her time. She was the Frankfort, Kentucky City Beautification Chair between 1971-1973. In 1977, she served as the President, Treasurer and Conservation Chair for the Des Moines Founders Garden Club, a Garden Club of America affiliate for over 30 years. As the project Restoration Chair between 1990-1998, she was instrumental in the restoration of the Greenwood Pond: Double Site in Des Moines. Often in the pond with hip waders and pearl earrings she had a "never give up" attitude and was awarded "Wetlands Wonder Woman" by the Des Moines Founders Garden Club in 1997 and the Zone XI Historic Preservation Award in 1998 for her years of dedication. In the same year, one of Lynda's personal gardens, "Shadowlawn," at 110 Lincoln Place Drive in Des Moines was accepted by the Smithsonian Institution, Archives of American Gardens. Additionally, in 2009, she was honored with the Garden Club of America Medal of Merit.
Lynda later served on the Salisbury House Foundation's Board of Directors in Des Moines and was the Garden Manager and Holly and Ivy Chair for eight years. While she served on the Board of Directors as the Head Landscape Designer for the Great Ape Trust of Iowa in Des Moines between 2005-2007 she made fond friendships with the resident primates. The grounds and gardens at the Wesley Acres retirement community in Des Moines were also no stranger to her green thumb. It was there that she enjoyed visiting her mother and bringing joy to all the seniors who cheered her on daily. To say the least, Lynda was the consummate, smart-dressed, volunteer.
In addition to gardening, Lynda was an avid reader and was a talented artist. She also loved animals and had a strong passion for travel. She spent several weeks of the summer of 1956 in Havana during the Cuban Revolution toe and jazz dancing through the night. After high school graduation, Lynda and her Ashley Hall girlfriends toured Europe. As a young girl, she went on numerous Canadian hunting and fishing trips with her parents and later canoed through The Boundary Waters with the Des Moines Plymouth Congregational Church Choir in the 1990s where she fell in love with loons. Like her mother, she had an appreciation for Asian art and toured the continent numerous times. Lynda also joined eco-expeditions with her friend and companion, J. Douglas Clements, after meeting in Antarctica in 2007. Enamored with penguins, they returned to Antarctica for two additional tours. She climbed mountains in Uganda in search of silverback gorillas (and found them); visited lemurs in Madagascar; swam with marine iguanas in the Galapagos; played with the koalas in Australia; talked to the parakeets in Belize; and rode camels in Egypt to name a few.
No matter how far Lynda traveled, she always returned each summer to the family lake home known as "Dunroamin" on West Lake Okoboji in Iowa. Dunroamin was her Polaris and remains so for the family. Lynda's grandmother, Marie Katherine (Mabis) Chase, whom she adored, purchased the home in 1939, a year after she was born. It will also be her final place of rest.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Kimberley and Thomas Packard of Murphy, North Carolina and grandchildren Nicole and Corbett; Brad and Suzy Rogers and grandchildren Ava and Tyler of Moraga, California; Grant and Sondra Cleghorn and grandchildren Ella and Preston of Orinda, California; a sister, Barbara and Larry Sanburg of Manson, Iowa; a brother, Hal and Avril (Laughlin) Chase of Des Moines, Iowa; a sister, Catherine Ann (Chase) Groos of Denver, Colorado; and Lynda's loving companion J. Douglas Clements of Toronto, Canada.
A celebration of Lynda's life will be held at "Dunroamin," 4605 Lake Shore Dr., Okoboji, Iowa 51355 on August 3rd, 2019 at 11:00AM.
Memorials may be made in Lynda's name to either the Okoboji Foundation or Greenwood Pond | Des Moines Founders Garden Club.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019