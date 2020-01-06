Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
Ankeny - Lynn J. Seemann, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4th at the age of 64, after a five-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held on Wednesday, January 8 from 4-7 pm at the Ankeny Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Lynn's name to The in Iowa City or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Lynn's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
