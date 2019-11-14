|
|
Lynne Agnes Ross Lynch
Manistique, MI - Lynne Agnes Ross Lynch, age 86 of Manistique, Michigan went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 3rd with loved ones by her side at the Schoolcraft Medical Care Facility where she was a resident for the past four years. Her wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2020.
Lynne is survived by her daughters Vicky (Steve) Wright, Jody Berg, Becky Lynch, Lisa Fleagle, Lori (Larry) Toomey, Tracy (Pete) Greco and her sons Rick (Becky) Lynch and John (Glenda) Lynch. Her siblings Mick (Bea) Ross, Kate Elkins, Bonnie (Barry) Inhofe, Lida Bottorff, Tim (Vickie) Ross, Kelli (Bob) Hagler, Terri Waters, Tammy (Jim) Rice; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by Jerry Lynch, granddaughter Cassie Lynch, brother Max Ross, brothers-in-law Jay Elkins, Rick Waters and Denny Bottorff, sister-in-law Ginny Ross and nephew Ty Ross.
Lynne (Aggie) was born March 5th, 1933 to George and Margueritte (Parkhurst) Ross in Atlantic, Iowa. In the fall of 1951 she and Jerry Lynch were married in Atlantic and made their home in Des Moines. Lynne did patient care throughout most of her adult life and was Grammie to many little ones whom she cared for. She loved her family with all her heart and will be missed dearly.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019