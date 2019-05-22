Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 E. 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Lynnette L. Richey


1972 - 2019
Lynnette L. Richey Obituary
Lynnette L. Richey

Altoona - Lynnette Lee Richey, age 46 of Altoona, IA passed away peacefully on the 20th of May, after a 16-year battle with breast cancer.

She is survived by her parents Larry and Nannette Parker of Baxter, IA, her husband Chad and son Parker of Altoona, IA, her two sisters Stephanie Parker Dart of Baxter, IA and Michele Wallace of Green Mountain, IA, her brother Michael (deceased) & Sheila Parker of Ankeny, IA, her sister in law Naomi & Chris Ciora of Flowermound ,TX, father in law Rich & Trisha Richey of Spirit Lake , IA and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317. A funeral service will be 11am, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3857 E. 42nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50317, with lunch to follow. Burial will be 10am, Friday, at Rising Sun Cemetery, N.E. corner of State Hwy. 163, and N.E. 64th Street, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327. The public is welcome to the burial which is prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Above and Beyond Cancer Group.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019
