Sacred Heart Church
1627 Grand Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
West Des Moines - Lynnette Scott, 77, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at Sacred Heart. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

She was a proud graduate of Valley High School. Not only a wife, mother, and granny, she was one that fed the hungry, clothed the poor, and sheltered the homeless. Lynnette served as one of the founders of Churches United Homeless Shelter,where she later was Co-executive director.While raising 4 wonderful children she worked for: Iowa FarmBureau, WHO-TV, Activities for Fountain West, Equifax &WDM Human Services. For several years she sang in Sacred Heart Folk Choir, was a coordinator for Life in the Spirit Community & a member of the Brothers & Sisters of CharityDomestic (Little Portion).

Lynnette is survived by her husband, Gerald "Gerry"; sons, Charles (Deb), Todd, and Samuel (Amanda) Scott; daughter, Mary "Sandi" Diaz; sister, Vicki (Bill) Coleman and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Margaret Orebaugh and three infant grandsons.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019
