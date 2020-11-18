Lynore Pierce
Urbandale - Lynore "Lynn" Ann Pierce of Urbandale, died peacefully at her home with her children by her side on Monday, November 16. She was 82. Lynn was a sweet woman with a heart of gold. She continuously brought happiness to others through her thoughtful ways and always put others first.
She was born on October 25, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert Andrew and Della Eugenie (Kirby) Connolly. She was the oldest of four children whom all remained extremely close for her entire life.
Lynn spent her formative years on the southeast side of Chicago where she attended Catholic grade school and graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School. She continued her education at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Evanston, Illinois from which she graduated in 1959.
While in nursing school, Lynn met a handsome student from the University of Notre Dame, Gerald (Jerry) Pierce of Minburn, Iowa. They fell in love and married on September 10, 1960.
The newlyweds moved to Des Moines, Iowa and Lynn began work at Mercy Hospital as a pediatric nurse. In 1961, they had their first child and purchased their forever home in Urbandale where Lynn and Jerry spent the rest of their lives.
When Lynn had her second child, she became a stay-at-home-mom. She happily embraced the role of motherhood and homemaker to her two children and, eventually, an even fuller house of six kids.
Lynn was a major part of her children's lives. She enjoyed her designation as the official scorekeeper for her children's softball and baseball games. She never failed to ensure her children's birthdays were celebrated with a party and homemade cake. Her love shaped the essence of who her children became as adults.
Once her children were older, Lynn began working outside the home again. She spent almost 23 years working at the Hallmark Card Store in the Merle Hay Mall. This job was absolutely perfect for Lynn as she was always prompt to write a thank you and never missed the opportunity to send a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion card to her many friends and family. It could be said that she single-handedly kept Hallmark in business.
When she and Jerry became empty nesters, they began traveling to see their children in Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, New York, and Virginia. She liked taking naps in the car as Jerry dutifully drove the backroads to their destination.
Lynn was an avid Notre Dame Football fan and she loved watching the Irish take the field every Saturday. She was social and enjoyed catching up with her many friends over lunch or dinner. Lynn reveled in decorating her house for each and every holiday with her armies of Easter bunnies, colorful pumpkins and oversized snowmen.
Lynn was a wonderful combination of kindness, laughter and love. She always had the time to talk and make you feel special. She relished phone calls with her children and grandchildren; when they ended a conversation saying "love you," Lynn would never fail to reply "love you more!"
Lynn's indomitable faith guided her throughout her entire life. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, attended 7am mass each Sunday, and said four rosaries every day without fail.
Lynn is survived by her six children Lisa (Steven) Durels of New York City; Michael (Denise) Pierce of Vernon Hills, Illinois; Meg (Mark) Taylor of Parker, Colorado; Robert Pierce of Scottsdale, Arizona; Kathryn Pierce of Des Moines, Iowa, and Jennifer (Rudy) Sotelo of Gilbert, Arizona; two sisters, Pat Zelenka of Lansing, Illinois and Kay Giegerich of Schererville, Indiana; ten grandchildren, four step grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and four step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother (Tom).
Due to newly imposed coronavirus restrictions, Lynn's funeral will be a private service with just her children at St. Pius X on Friday, November 20. A live webcast of Lynn's funeral mass will be available for all who wish they could be there. Details can be found on the Caldwell Parrish website. https://www.caldwellparrish.com/obituaries/Lynore-Pierce?obId=18982043#/obituaryInfo
Lynn especially had a soft spot for small children. She was fondly known as "Granny Lynn," not just by her family, but also by others who felt her grandmotherly affection. Before her death she requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6863611&pg=personal&fr_id=39300