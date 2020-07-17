Lyra WintersDes Moines - Lyra Elizabeth Winters, 96, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2020, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines. Lyra was born on October 21, 1923 to George and Elizabeth Weisgerber in Sedgwick, Colorado. Lyra was raised on a sugar beet farm and graduated from Sedgwick County High School in 1941. She then attended secretarial and business school in Denver. At the end of World War II she met a young soldier returning from duty in Europe. Lyra and Randall E. Winters were married in Denver on October 6, 1946. They first moved to his family dairy farm near Omaha, then to Marshalltown, Iowa where they owned Winters Dairy and then to Des Moines in 1960. Lyra and Randall were married for 64 years.Lyra was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greater Des Moines for 60 years, a member of PEO and several other local organizations. Lyra was an avid bridge player and volunteered at a local hospital in Des Moines. She loved watching the Cubs. Lyra and Randall traveled all over the world and also enjoyed having a retirement home in Palm Desert, California. She had her beautiful smile and strong spirit until the end.Lyra is preceded in death by her husband, Randall; her parents, four brothers and two sisters; and infant grandson, Brian Farrow.She is survived by daughters, Dianna (William) Cameron, Janet (James) Farrow, Beverly Winters and husband John Mcllwee; grandchildren, Marie and Michael Cameron, Country (Karl) Schwartz, Amy (Jacob) Smith, Luke and Kyla Mcllwee; four great grandchildren; and her sister, Dolores Wagner.A private family burial will take place at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Greater Des Moines or Wesley Acres Retirement Community of Des Moines, Iowa.