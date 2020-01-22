|
|
M. Bernyce Engquist
Madrid - M. Bernyce Engquist, 96, of Madrid, Iowa passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Madrid where friends may call from 9-11 a.m.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar and son-in-law Gary McLeod.
Bernyce is survived by two daughters, LaJean (Doug) Wehring and Jerilyn McLeod, a sister Yvonne Magnani, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Madrid is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020