M. Bernyce Engquist

M. Bernyce Engquist Obituary
M. Bernyce Engquist

Madrid - M. Bernyce Engquist, 96, of Madrid, Iowa passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Madrid where friends may call from 9-11 a.m.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar and son-in-law Gary McLeod.

Bernyce is survived by two daughters, LaJean (Doug) Wehring and Jerilyn McLeod, a sister Yvonne Magnani, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Madrid is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
