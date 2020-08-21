M. Patricia "Pat" Freeland



M. Patricia "Pat" Freeland died on August 20, 2020 at Calvin Community from complications of COVID-19. Pat was born in Bondurant, Iowa, the youngest child of William George and Martha Amy (McElroy) Anderson. Pat graduated as valedictorian of Bondurant High School, class of 1939. Pat was awarded and completed a one-year scholarship at Drake University in Des Moines and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She left college after one year so that her brother, Bill, could attend college. She worked for one year at Smouse School as an assistant to the teacher of the deaf. She met her husband, Malcolm K. "Skee" Freeland, at a dance they attended when he was a student at Iowa State University, and she was working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Pat and Skee were married on April 3, 1943.



Mrs. Freeland was a homemaker and devoted her life to her family and any others who needed help. She enjoyed talking with people on the phone or over a cup of coffee, as well as hosting family dinners and bridge club parties. She was generous with her time, energy, and resources. She liked to spend time at the family's cabin in Spirit Lake as well as their home in Sarasota, Florida. Pat made several visits to her relatives in Northern Ireland and friends in England.



As the matriarch of the Anderson and Freeland families, Pat instilled in her family the values of independence, self-reliance, initiative, continued pursuit of knowledge, and privately helping those less fortunate. She cared for the health and business affairs of her husband, parents, and siblings and managed the family farmland in Polk and Taylor counties. She was influential in the education and career choices of her children and grandchildren and was knowledgeable of current events up to a few days before her death.



Pat was a member of The King's Daughters, the Order of the Eastern Star, P.E.O. Chapter EH, Westminster Martha Chapter, and a 50-year plus member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Pat and her family were members of Hyperion Field Club and later the Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Pat's ancestors were early settlers of Bondurant where they owned a Century Farm. It was through her initiative that the location of Anderson Elementary School and the new Bondurant High School were built on Anderson family land.



Pat is survived by her three children, son, James Keith (Deborah) of New Smyrna, Florida and grandsons, John Edward "Jed" (Tiffany) and their children, Georgia Grace "Gigi", Harrison Jude, and Alexander James Freeland of Winter Park, Florida and James Emerson Freeland of Des Moines, IA.



Son, Michael William (Judy) Freeland of Omaha, NE and grandchildren, Kate Ann Solberg, and her children, Benjamin Michael and Rebekah Kate "Beka" Solberg and Jeffrey Michael (Sarah) Freeland and their children, William Vernon, Noah Jeffrey, and Jackson McCarty "Jack" Freeland, all of Omaha.



Daughter, Patricia Susan Freeland of Windsor Heights, IA and her children, Christopher William (Dr. Cathleen Matrai) Clement of Brooklyn, NY; Lindsay Patricia (Karl) Kreiner and their children, Robert Karl and William Luis Kreiner of West Des Moines, IA; Kelly Gregory (Sydney Cavan) McConville and their children, Carson Gregory, Audrey Lynn, and Lennox Owen McConville of West Des Moines, IA; and Ryan Patrick McConville of Broomfield, CO.



Pat was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Eleanor Burnett, Grace Isabel Tyrrell, Ruth Virginia (Donald) Skutley, Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth" Anderson, and William George (Jean) Anderson, Jr.



The family is grateful to Joe Hodge and John Demott of Bedford, the Dammann family of Essex, and the Thien family for their farming expertise. They are grateful to Lonny Wunn and Chuck Speas of Bondurant, Michael Flannery of Colfax and the Flannery family of Bondurant, and the Bondurant Christian Church for their years of kindly assistance and friendship to the family in Bondurant.



Hamilton's Funeral Home is making final arrangements. The family plans a private, graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to be used for their continued efforts on breast cancer research.









