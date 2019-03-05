|
Macil M. Hiatt
Formerly of Polk City - Services for Macil, 84, will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will take place following services in the Merle Hay Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa. Widow of Ronald; Mother of Doug Adrian (Darla Rash) of Russell, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.fieldingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 5, 2019