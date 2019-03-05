Services
Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand Ave
Chariton, IA 50049
641-774-5014
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand Ave
Chariton, IA 50049
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand Ave
Chariton, IA 50049
Resources
Macil Hiatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macil M. Hiatt


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Macil M. Hiatt Obituary
Macil M. Hiatt

Formerly of Polk City - Services for Macil, 84, will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will take place following services in the Merle Hay Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa. Widow of Ronald; Mother of Doug Adrian (Darla Rash) of Russell, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.fieldingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 5, 2019
