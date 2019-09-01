|
|
Mackenzy 'Kenzy' Larson
Des Moines - Mackenzy 'Kenzy' Renee Larson, born October 14, 2001 in Des Moines, Iowa. Loved life in every aspect. Believe it or not Kenzy has always been very shy, but once she got to know you, she came out of her shell and told you bluntly how she felt. Kenzy shared her laughter, smile, sarcasm, jokes, joy and even sorrow. Loved school, friends and her SE Polk Rams. Advocate for others and fought for Childhood Cancer Awareness for 8 of her 17yrs of life. Most of all she loved her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her Mom Deana Taylor (Jamie Foster), Dad Rodney (Lodi) Larson, Step Dad Sam Taylor (Candace Colgrove), Siblings Kaylee Atzeni, Siera Taylor, Sarena Taylor, Willow Larson, Kumora Larson, Kaleb Larson, Joe Rojas, Joshua Foster, Kya Foster, Rodney Olechnovics and Rylee Olechnovics, Grandparents Anthony Atzeni, Ye Cha Lee, Betty and Danny Thurman, Mary Taylor, Charles and Twila Larson, Marla and John Amadeo, Loving boyfriend Carson Cooper, Aunts, Uncles and so many cousins and friends.
Kenzy was preceded in death by her Grandparents Tom Taylor, Karen and Jim Foster, Great Grandpa Zenobio Atzeni, Great Grandma, Nadine B. Walker, and Friends that have gained their wings battling childhood cancer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to https://www.gofundme.com/KenzyRocks
Celebration of Life Prayer Service will be held at 5 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St. SW, Altoona.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019