1/1
Madalene Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madalene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madalene Lane

Norwalk - Madalene Lane, age 81, of Norwalk died peacefully Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Visitation will take place on Friday, November 6th at 3:00 PM with the family present to receive guests outside of the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at O'Leary Celebration of Life Center in Norwalk. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines.

She will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Jack, her children, Randy (Patti) of Indianola, Rusty (Roxy) of Newton, and Sandra (Tom) Jensen of Minneapolis, MN; her brother LaVerne (Carrol) Cameron of Milo, IA; 9 grandchildren, Jason (Amanda), Joshua (Brandy), Jeremy (Amanda Jo), Mitchell (Kendra), Monica (Travis), Allison, Kara (Chris), Jayme, and Michael (Ann); and 22 great-grandchildren.

For her complete life-story, on-line condolences and to send flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call direct at (515) 981-0700.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved