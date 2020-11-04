Madalene Lane
Norwalk - Madalene Lane, age 81, of Norwalk died peacefully Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Visitation will take place on Friday, November 6th at 3:00 PM with the family present to receive guests outside of the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at O'Leary Celebration of Life Center in Norwalk. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines.
She will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Jack, her children, Randy (Patti) of Indianola, Rusty (Roxy) of Newton, and Sandra (Tom) Jensen of Minneapolis, MN; her brother LaVerne (Carrol) Cameron of Milo, IA; 9 grandchildren, Jason (Amanda), Joshua (Brandy), Jeremy (Amanda Jo), Mitchell (Kendra), Monica (Travis), Allison, Kara (Chris), Jayme, and Michael (Ann); and 22 great-grandchildren.
