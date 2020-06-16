Madaline J. Freel
Runnells - Madaline Joyce Freel, was born on November 16, 1936, and passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 83 with her son at her side. A Graveside Funeral Service for Madaline will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells. Family will be present from 10:15-11:00 am prior to the service.
Madaline was born November 16, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to Floyd and Mary (Dann) Martin. After graduating from Tech High school she married Jim Freel in 1956. They welcomed their son, Jimmy in 1966 and made their home on the east side of Des Moines, and later the Southeast Polk area. Madaline worked for Look Magazine and later CDS Global, where she remained a dedicated employee until her passing. Madaline was an avid State Fair Camper, NASCAR and Indy Car fan. Thanks to her granddaughters, she was also a very loyal Iowa State Cyclone.
Madaline is survived by her son, James (Mary) Freel; granddaughters, Megan Freel and Emma Freel, as well as many members of her extended family, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Madaline was preceded in death by her Husband, Jim, her parents and her sister Linda.
The family would like to thank the Polk Co. Sheriff's Department and the Camp Township Fire and Rescue for their assistance in the care of Madaline.
Memorials may be directed to the Camp Town Fire Department or the Iowa State Fair. Online condolences for Madaline may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Runnells - Madaline Joyce Freel, was born on November 16, 1936, and passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 83 with her son at her side. A Graveside Funeral Service for Madaline will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells. Family will be present from 10:15-11:00 am prior to the service.
Madaline was born November 16, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to Floyd and Mary (Dann) Martin. After graduating from Tech High school she married Jim Freel in 1956. They welcomed their son, Jimmy in 1966 and made their home on the east side of Des Moines, and later the Southeast Polk area. Madaline worked for Look Magazine and later CDS Global, where she remained a dedicated employee until her passing. Madaline was an avid State Fair Camper, NASCAR and Indy Car fan. Thanks to her granddaughters, she was also a very loyal Iowa State Cyclone.
Madaline is survived by her son, James (Mary) Freel; granddaughters, Megan Freel and Emma Freel, as well as many members of her extended family, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Madaline was preceded in death by her Husband, Jim, her parents and her sister Linda.
The family would like to thank the Polk Co. Sheriff's Department and the Camp Township Fire and Rescue for their assistance in the care of Madaline.
Memorials may be directed to the Camp Town Fire Department or the Iowa State Fair. Online condolences for Madaline may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.