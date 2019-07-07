|
|
Madaline Marie Eichhorn
Urbandale - Madaline Marie Eichhorn, 92, passed away July 1, 2019 at her Deerfield residence. Services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be with her husband at Iowa Veterans Cemetery following the service.
Madaline was born January 6, 1927 with her twin sister, Marjaleen in Harrison County, Iowa to Ella (Juels) and William Boeck. She graduated from Davenport High School and was the 1945 Homecoming Queen. She married her high school sweetheart, Walter "Ike" Eichhorn and worked as the Secretary to the Dean at the Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) while Walter attended school. She became a stay-at-home Mom when their first child was born. The family moved to LeClaire, Iowa where Walter taught. After the children were grown, Madaline worked at Pioneer Hybrid in Johnston, IA as a Senior Executive Secretary until her retirement.
In her free time, Madaline was a devoted fan for the activities of her children and husband. She sewed equestrian costumes for Walter, and was present to help with every newborn grandchild. She and Walter enjoyed square dancing, and Madaline was a contract bridge player, and enjoyed painting china.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Nick (Madelon) Eichhorn, Richard (Jaqueline) Eichhorn, Susan (Ken) Highfill, Stacey (John) Heinicke, and Shelley (David) Merritt; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (2 on the way); her sisters, Marjaleen Soehl and Marilyn Petersen; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Wreaths Across America at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019