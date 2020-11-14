1/1
Madalynn "Maddy" Snow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madalynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madalynn "Maddy" Snow

Indianola - Funeral services for Madalynn "Maddy" Snow, 12, who passed away November 12, 2020, will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18 at the First Assembly of God Church, Indianola.

Those left who will cherish her memory are her Mother Libby Snow (Mack Rankin), Father Kelly Snow, Brothers Justin Snow and Sullivan Rankin, Sisters Paige Snow and Gia Snow, Grandfather Jim Illingworth and Grandmother Linda Hyde.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 17 at First Assembly of God Church, Indianola. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to her family for a memorial to be decided at a later date. A complete obituary will be posted soon. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved