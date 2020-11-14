Madalynn "Maddy" Snow
Indianola - Funeral services for Madalynn "Maddy" Snow, 12, who passed away November 12, 2020, will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18 at the First Assembly of God Church, Indianola.
Those left who will cherish her memory are her Mother Libby Snow (Mack Rankin), Father Kelly Snow, Brothers Justin Snow and Sullivan Rankin, Sisters Paige Snow and Gia Snow, Grandfather Jim Illingworth and Grandmother Linda Hyde.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 17 at First Assembly of God Church, Indianola. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to her family for a memorial to be decided at a later date. A complete obituary will be posted soon. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
