Madeleine "Toots" Austin
Des Moines - Madeleine "Toots" Austin, 90 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on February 1, 2020, at Bishop Drumm.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 also at Merle Hay Funeral For full obituary please visit: www.iowafuneralplanning.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020