Madeline James
Des Moines - Madeline James, 92, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bickford Cottage in Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Basilica of St. John's in Des Moines with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Graveside services and burial will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Pocahontas. Lampe Funeral Home in Lake City is assisting the family.
Madeline Ellen (Murphy) James was born on August 14, 1926, in Pocahontas, Iowa, to Ambrose and Ora Belle (McClelland) Murphy. After graduating High School she attended business school in Omaha. On November 19, 1946, Madeline married Charles James in Des Moines. Over the years Madeline worked at Continental Western, Iowa D.O.T., she catered for Fort Des Moines and Savery Hotels for over 40 years, and worked as a bill clerk and receptionist for the Iowa State Legislature where she touched the lives of many before retiring in 2008. She was a member of various Catholic Church organizations and groups.
Madeline is survived by her children Bill (Jan) James of Milford, IA, Therese (Jeff) Shaw of Grimes, IA, and Greg (Briana) James of Reeds Spring, MO; grandchildren Patrick James, Timothy James, Emily (Lance) McIntosh, Joseph (Laura) Shaw and Phillip Shaw; and great-grandchildren Elise and Byron McIntosh. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles in 1992, and sister Mary Louise Klocko.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., Suite 100, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266 or Basilica of St. John's, Des Moines.
The family would like to thank the superior staff at Bickford Cottage for taking such great care of Madeline for so many years while she was living there and especially the past few weeks. All the love that was expressed by everyone was greatly appreciated.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019