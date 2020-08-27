Madeline Parker Wise
Urbandale - Madeline Parker Wise was born in Spartanburg, SC, on August 14, 1998, to Christy Burns and Steven Wise. She passed away on August 11, 2020, in Des Moines, IA. Maddie had an absolute zest for life and made the most of her short 21 years. Her contagious laugh and exuberant personality ensured she never met a stranger.
Maddie grew up in central Iowa, graduating from Johnston High School in 2016 before leaving to attend the University of Iowa. She was a talented sketch artist and an excellent athlete. Her perfectly thrown spiral football always prompted lots of smiles and "wows!"
Madeline was a free spirit who wore her huge heart on her sleeve and could light up any room with her gorgeous smile. Family meant everything, and her siblings, Piper, Grey, Sawyer and Paxtyn were her biggest joy. She loved nothing more than to make them giggle and delighted in each moment spent with them. Maddie cherished time spent with friends and could always be counted on to recant the best stories.
The simple things in life were Madeline's great loves; a walk on the beach, a day on the boat, a campfire and music, playing games with the younger kids, sharing a laugh over a drink with her parents about all the crazy things she did in high school, and her forever sidekick Taffy, the stuffed dog.
Maddie is survived by a loving family, including her parents, Steven Wise, Christy and Kevin Smith, siblings Piper Wise, Greysen Smith, Sawyer and Paxtyn Wise who all loved her to pieces. Grandparents, Berenda Burns (Bob Tapp), Jack Burns, Joe and Nancy Vaughn, Jim and Caroline Smith, and Sarah Werner, many aunts, uncles, and cousins will miss her. She was preceded in death by grandfather James Wise, and paternal and maternal great-grandparents.
To honor Madeline's spirit and remember her as she'd like, take time to enjoy the moment, dance to your own beat, laugh out loud and open your heart. Happy birthday in heaven our sweet, beautiful girl.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 pm Friday, August 28, 2020, at Iles-Westover Chapel. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at. St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Madeline's obituary to join in the service. Cremation will follow services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.