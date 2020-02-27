|
|
Madelyn K. (Sherman) Schoen
West Des Moines - Madelyn K. (Sherman) Schoen passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong Des Moines resident who graduated from Roosevelt High School. After graduating from the University of Iowa, she obtained her Masters in Speech-Language Pathology from Michigan State University.
She worked as a Speech Pathologist for over 40 years in the Des Moines area assisting elderly patients, and enjoyed her work improving their lives. Madelyn was an active volunteer serving on the boards of the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center, Tifereth Israel Synagogue, and assisting many other organizations over the years. She was a champion for helping others but preferred to stay out of the spotlight.
Madelyn loved reading and was a member of many book clubs throughout the years. She looked forward to her weekly Mah Jongg games and loved doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows. Madelyn always looked forward to spending time with family and friends and going to her second home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband of over 45 years, Don; her children, Justin Schoen and Chelsea Stone, Carolyn and Joe Gorowski, and Aaron and Leigh Schoen; her grandchildren Henry Gorowski, Elle Schoen, and Vivian Gorowski; and her sister, Peggy Paget. Her passing was preceded by her mother and father, Elizabeth and Arthur Sherman.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Tifereth Israel Synagogue. Interment will be at Jewish Glendale Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Tifereth Israel Synagogue. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020