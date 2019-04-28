|
Madge Mary Downey Minear
Des Moines - Madge Mary Downey Minear, 92, died of natural causes on March 25, 2019 in Maitland, FL. She was born in St. John's, Newfoundland as a British subject on April 19, 1926 to John and Catherine (O Rourke) Downey. She graduated from Presentation Convent, St. Johns. There were 10 siblings in her Irish family, all precede her in death. On a trip to New York to visit family, she met Barry Minear of Maxwell, IA whom she married on December 31, 1948 and later moved to her husband's home state of Iowa in 1949. They had 5 children and later divorced. Madge was proud to attend 4 months of classes in order to become a naturalized citizen on November 6, 1957.
Madge was a homemaker and after volunteering at Camp Sunnyside in 1957, she was hired to work in the Homebound Training and Handcraft Sales Programs working there for over 20 years. She volunteered her spare time to organizations including the PTA, Scouts (11 years) and the Volunteer Bureau of United Way. As a devoted mother and a doting grandmother, she celebrated the successes and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren as well as soothing their sorrows and disappointments. She was an avid reader and enjoyed current affairs and politics as well as murder mysteries. She liked watching TV serials produced by the BBC and public television. Her hobbies included knitting and sewing and crossword puzzles. In the true Irish tradition, she loved her cup of tea and always drank it with milk.
Madge is survived by her brother in law, Max (Shirley) Minear of Orange City, FL; and children Marcia (Roger Alexander) Minear of Ames, IA, Melanie Minear-Lazar (Arnie Lazar) of Maitland, FL, Michael (Mary) Minear of Finksburg, MD, Maureen (John) Gamble of Urbandale, IA.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Meagan, Taylor Gamble of Boulder, CO, Alena, and Nickolas Gamble of Urbandale, IA, Jeremy (Jennifer) Kelly of Johnston, IA and Joshua Sacco of Austin TX, Mollie Minear (Phillip Schulte, fiancée) of Bethesda, MD and Rochester, MN., Adam Lazar of Orlando, FL, and Kate Lazar of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Catherine (O'Rourke) Downey; Granddaughter Dana Lazar and son in law, Arnie Lazar of Maitland, FL and an infant son, Matthew Minear of Des Moines. Interment is at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019