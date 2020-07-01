Mae Belle Cox



Mae Belle Cox passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from complications of a stroke at the age of 92. She has lived at Martina Place Retirement Community for the past two years.



Mae was born August 28,1927, the daughter of Oscar and Mabel Stromberg, in Des Moines where she lived all her life. She graduated from East High School in 1944. Mae married Oliver (Bud) E. Cox Jr. in 1948 and they were married 51 years. Together they started and ran a small business, Craftsman's Corner, in the 1980's. Bud preceded her in death in 1999.



Mae was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church and a volunteer at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and loved baking Swedish rye bread and cookies for her family. She was an avid power walker up until the last day and a breast cancer survivor. Grandma Mae enjoyed taking an active role in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Mae is survived by her four children: Barbara Wine (Dave Weir) of Minneapolis, David Cox of Park Rapids, MN, Richard Cox of Des Moines, and John Cox (Toma) of Urbandale…her six grandchildren: Jennifer Osbourne (Josh), Kristine Reed (Mitch), Nicholas Wine (Lindsey), Meredith Wine (Patrick Seul), JT Cox, and Carrie Cox…and her nine great grandchildren: Connor, Jackson, Kiefer, Ellie, Savannah, Mackenzie, Berkeley, Weston, and Bennett.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Johnston.









