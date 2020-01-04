Resources
Mae Lou Saf Obituary
Clive - Mae Lou Saf, 88, went home to her Lord Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Woodlands Creek Retirement Community. A memorial service will be 11:00 am Friday, January 17th at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; children: Jeannie Saf and Ronald Saf; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and brother, Norman.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 12, 2020
