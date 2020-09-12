1/1
Mae Rivard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae Rivard

Huxley - Mae Rivard left this world far too early on September 10, 2020. A visitation will be held at 4 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way Ames, Iowa 50010. Masks and social distancing are required.

Mae was born on November 18, 2008 in Des Moines, Iowa to Drs. Bill Rivard and Alison Barnhill. Mae was artistic in every sense of the word; she loved to paint and draw, and had been playing the piano since she was 5 years old. Her favorite song to play was anything by Queen and was most recently working on "Killer Queen". She was in her fifth year with the Ames Children's Choirs. She adored Harry Potter books and movies. She showered her cats with love everyday spending hours cuddling with them. Mae thoroughly enjoyed her family vacations to Wisconsin with her family and Great Uncle as well as Mexico to visit her grandparents, along the way she would try any new Mexican dish that would be put in front of her as long as it had enough cilantro or hot sauce. In her free time at home she would always keep a strong competitive spirit when it came to board games with her brother, Hugh. She loved to play Roblox with friends, her brother and even Grandma.

Mae sadly leaves behind her parents Bill and Alison, brother Hugh, grandparents Mark and Kathryn Barnhill, and Raymond and Sandra Rivard, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Online condolences can be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

In lieu of flowers please send donations to:

Ames Children's Choirs with a notation "in honor of Mae Rivard"

PO Box 1965, Ames, Iowa 50010




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved