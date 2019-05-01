Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Lamoni, IA
Mafra Jane Bergman Obituary
Mafra Jane Bergman

Des Moines - Mafra Jane Bergman, 89, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mill Pond Care Center, Ankeny, IA. Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni, IA.

Mafra was born December 26, 1929, in Lamoni, IA, to Johannes C. and Frances (Rees) Bergman. She graduated from Lamoni Schools including her Secretarial Degree from Graceland Jr. College. Mafra worked in the Registrar's Office at Graceland College, then moved to Denver, CO and worked at Colorado Building Supply and Navajo Freight Line. On her return to Iowa in 1963, she was employed at Eagle Iron Works until her retirement in 2007.

Following her retirement, Mafra moved to Beaverdale Estates where she participated in many activities - bingo, board games, puzzles and music with her many friends. Mafra was a sweet person with an easy smile and laugh.

Mafra will be missed and is survived by her sister Mavis Munch of Los Altos, CA; nieces and nephews - Karen Bergman, Elizabeth Bergman Newlin Brown of Alabama, Jan Bergman of California, Julie Bergman of Smithfield, MO, Paul Munch of San Carlos, CA and Mark (Yoshimi) Munch of Los Altos Hills, CA; cousins - Carrol McCans and Madelyn Edwards of Surprise, AZ; special friends, Scott and Becky Lawson of Alleman, and many other friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Rees and his wife Joan, her brother Theron Wayne and his wife Barbara and brother-in-law Robert Munch.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Iles-Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Rd. Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.

Mafra's loved ones would like to thank the staff at Mill Pond for their many years of friendship and caring for Mafra. Also a special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice staff for their comfort and care for Mafra during her final weeks.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 2, 2019
