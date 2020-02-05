|
Magdalene "Lea" Annis
Des Moines - Magdalene "Lea" Annis, age 95, passed away in peace on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3801 Grand Retirement Community in Des Moines. She was born on the family farm near Ridgeview, South Dakota on December 18, 1923 to Peter and Eva (Gesinger) Schneider. Lea was a twin and was preceded in death by seven siblings. She and husband Albert, the love of her life, were married for 59 years when he died in 2005.
Lea is survived by three children: David (Lorraine) of Salem, OR; Barbara (Bill) Babcock, Madison, WI; and Martin, Iowa City as well as two grandchildren -- Andrew of San Francisco, CA and Kassidy (Kane) Fortune, Los Angeles, and a great grandchild, Fifer Fortune.
Lea was an adventurous, resourceful and caring woman. Upon graduating from high school near Eagle Butte, SD she went to a technical school where she trained in radio assembly. In 1942, Lea moved to Long Beach, CA where she worked for Douglas Aircraft installing radio equipment in wartime airplanes. Riding her bike to work daily during the war effort, Lea cherished her "Rosie the Riveter" status. It was also in Long Beach that she met Albert, a Navy man, at a USO dance. They were married in Albert's home town, Des Moines, shortly after the war ended.
Lea and Albert shared many hobbies including golf, fishing, bridge and gardening. Lea loved being outdoors and excelled in golf, winning many trophies at local tournaments. She and Albert took great pride in being among the early parishioners of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale, where they lived directly across from the church and school. Among Lea's fondest childhood memories was her life on the farm riding bareback with her two favorite draft horses, Bud and Banker.
A celebration of Lea's life will be held at Iles Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel from 6:30 pm 7:30 pm on Wednesday February 12, 2020. The Annis family extends a very special thank you to the Memory Care staff at 3801 Grand. The loving care and dignity they showed Lea will be long remembered.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Midwest. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020