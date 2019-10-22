Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Minister Mahalie Leftridge

Minister Mahalie Leftridge Obituary
Minister Mahalie Leftridge

Des Moines - Minister Mahalie Leftridge passed away October 13, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 1pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Union Baptist Church. Interment will follow on Monday at Restvale Cemetery in Alsip, IL.

Minister Leftridge leaves fond memories with her daughter, Dianna (John) Thompson; her sisters, Mamie and JoeWilla; a brother, William (Stephanie) two grandsons, Joshua and Elijah and a niece, Kassandra along with a host of extended family and many friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
