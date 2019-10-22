|
|
Minister Mahalie Leftridge
Des Moines - Minister Mahalie Leftridge passed away October 13, 2019.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Union Baptist Church. Interment will follow on Monday at Restvale Cemetery in Alsip, IL.
Minister Leftridge leaves fond memories with her daughter, Dianna (John) Thompson; her sisters, Mamie and JoeWilla; a brother, William (Stephanie) two grandsons, Joshua and Elijah and a niece, Kassandra along with a host of extended family and many friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019