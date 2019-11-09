|
|
Majel Rae Taylor
Mitchellville - Majel Rae Taylor, 83, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice. She was born August 30, 1936 to Ardath and Vera (Seiberling) Churchill in Mitchellville.
Majel is survived by her children, Debra (Daniel) DeBoef and Dan (Deanna) Taylor; grandchildren, Ashley VanHaaften, Alexander DeBoef, Dakota Taylor, and Dallen Taylor; great-grandchildren, Barrett, Finley, and Izabella; brother, Dennis (Toni) Churchill; sister, Audrey (Bill) Bisby; sister-in-law, Susan Churchill; and a host of other family and beloved friends.
The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Mitchellville Funeral Home, 303 Center Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at First Congregational Church in Mitchellville, 211 Park Ave. NE with burial to follow at Mitchellville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019