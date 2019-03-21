Services
Hastings Funeral Home
1417 Second Street
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-4691
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hastings Funeral Home
1417 Second Street
Perry, IA 50220
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Hastings Funeral Home
1417 Second Street
Perry, IA 50220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Lamphiear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Warren Michael Lamphiear

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Major Warren Michael Lamphiear Obituary
Major Warren Michael Lamphiear

Athens, GA - Major Warren Michael Lamphiear, 37, of Athens, Georgia.

Funeral Saturday the 23rd at 10:30 a. m. at Hastings Funeral Home, Perry with burial in Jefferson Visitation will be at the funeral Home Friday all day with family present from 4-7.

Warren died Friday March 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Dr. Andrea Gail Hastings Lamphiear; four children: Max (7), Ben (5), Sam (3) and Charlotte (11 months); mother Lana Chanarkasingh (Kelvin) of Hickory Grove, SC; father Mark Lamphiear (Rebecca) of Gastonia, NC; brother George Lamphiear (Sarah) of Raleigh, NC; sisters Veronica Michel (Pete) of Huntersville, NC and Kara Morehouse (Alex) of Cherryville, NC. mother-in-law Cathy Tobin (Brian Wambold) of Perry, IA; brother-in-law Cole Hastings (Laura) Maxwell, IA; Andrea's grandparents Tom and Jeanette Flack of Jefferson, IA; Chuck and Dina Hastings Jefferson/Perry.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now