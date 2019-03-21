|
Major Warren Michael Lamphiear
Athens, GA - Major Warren Michael Lamphiear, 37, of Athens, Georgia.
Funeral Saturday the 23rd at 10:30 a. m. at Hastings Funeral Home, Perry with burial in Jefferson Visitation will be at the funeral Home Friday all day with family present from 4-7.
Warren died Friday March 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife Dr. Andrea Gail Hastings Lamphiear; four children: Max (7), Ben (5), Sam (3) and Charlotte (11 months); mother Lana Chanarkasingh (Kelvin) of Hickory Grove, SC; father Mark Lamphiear (Rebecca) of Gastonia, NC; brother George Lamphiear (Sarah) of Raleigh, NC; sisters Veronica Michel (Pete) of Huntersville, NC and Kara Morehouse (Alex) of Cherryville, NC. mother-in-law Cathy Tobin (Brian Wambold) of Perry, IA; brother-in-law Cole Hastings (Laura) Maxwell, IA; Andrea's grandparents Tom and Jeanette Flack of Jefferson, IA; Chuck and Dina Hastings Jefferson/Perry.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019