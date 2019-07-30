|
Marcella I. Robbins
West Des Moines - Marcella Robbins, 99, went to be with the Lord and husband, Rolly on July 28, 2019. Her daughter Judi (Ron) White, granddaughters, Camille (Darin) Rasmussen, C.J. Meyers, great-grandchildren Andy Meyer, Charlie Meyers, and Molly Meyers survive her. Also, her brother Ray Putz and sister Wanda Seder. She was a master pie baker and quilter. Hard work defined her life. She lived a good life rich in family and friends. By living, she gave us all a better life. She will be remembered for her integrity, generosity, and unparalleled work ethic (and her apple pies)! Her greatest joy was her daughter, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren. Their character and strength stand as her legacy.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 31 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Thursday, August 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens following mass and luncheon at the church.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019