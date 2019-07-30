Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Marcella I. Robbins

Marcella I. Robbins Obituary
Marcella I. Robbins

West Des Moines - Marcella Robbins, 99, went to be with the Lord and husband, Rolly on July 28, 2019. Her daughter Judi (Ron) White, granddaughters, Camille (Darin) Rasmussen, C.J. Meyers, great-grandchildren Andy Meyer, Charlie Meyers, and Molly Meyers survive her. Also, her brother Ray Putz and sister Wanda Seder. She was a master pie baker and quilter. Hard work defined her life. She lived a good life rich in family and friends. By living, she gave us all a better life. She will be remembered for her integrity, generosity, and unparalleled work ethic (and her apple pies)! Her greatest joy was her daughter, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren. Their character and strength stand as her legacy.

Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 31 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Thursday, August 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens following mass and luncheon at the church.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019
