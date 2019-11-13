|
Marcella Rose (West) Halliday
Marcella Rose (West) Halliday was born on November 22, 1917 to Regina Rose and Edgar R West. She was born in her parent's home east of Edmond on their family farm of 164 acres which is now Arcadia Lake. Marcella always had fond memories of growing up on the farm. Marcella was the second of five children. Her siblings were Ruth, Ray, Daisy and Ely. She attended all eight grades at Pleasant Valley then attended Edmond High School for two years. She completed high school at Arcadia High School graduating in 1935. She remained friends with many of her classmates and childhood friends throughout her life. She remembered the dust bowl era and had to walk to school 1 ¾ miles each way. She attended Draughon Business College and then accepted a position in the Ramsey Tower beginning a long career in business.
She caught the eye of the love of her life Farr Halliday at a mixer of her professional sorority Phi Tau Omega a national social and philanthropic organization. Tau Omega is known for its service and generosity to communities throughout the United States focusing on education and assisting the less fortunate. She was also involved as a member of the P.E.O. International which is a philanthropic organization that focuses on the advancement of women. She and Farr married on Sept 28, 1941 in Oklahoma City and they moved to Des Moines, Iowa where she partnered in business with her husband. Farr and Marcella's son Jay was born while they lived in Des Moines. Marcella was a wonderful wife and loving mother to her son.
Marcella and Farr then returned to Edmond, OK to retire. She was known for her flair for fashion, excellent taste and love for entertaining. Marcella loved the Lord with her whole heart and was faithful to the end. She was a long time member of the First Christian Church in Edmond, OK. Marcella's roots and heritage were so important to her. She was the family photographer and documented family get-togethers, vacations and holidays. Marcella had a quick mind and a thirst for knowledge. She also had an adventurous and independent spirit even as she entered her 100s. She loved to travel and drive herself.
She is survived by her son Jay, his wife Ann, grandson Will and dear friend Marilyn. Her family was her pride and joy.
Words can't express how much she will be missed by her family, adopted family and friends. She was loved, adored and admired by all who knew her.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22nd at the First Christian Church in Edmond, OK. The internment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service.
