Marcene Chandler "Marcy" Walvatne
Marcene "Marcy" Chandler Walvatne

Runnells - Marcene "Marcy" Walvatne, 81, passed away October 16, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 29 and Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 30 all at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will be at Powers-Warren Cemetery near Runnells.

Marcy was born on August 16, 1939 to Loren and Bernice Czizek-Chandler in Des Moines, where she graduated from East High School. After graduation Marcy met Kenneth "Bud" Walvatne, and they were married February 24, 1962. Marcy worked for the State of Iowa in the printing department and retired after 36 years.

Marcy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bud Walvatne; daughter, Kellee Walvatne-Sheriff (Tim) and granddaughter, Lauryn (Tyler Patterson) of Altoona; son, Chad Walvatne (Lori Middleton) and grandson, Bradley of Runnells; and four nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Bernice Czizek- Chandler; brother, Sherman Chandler; great niece, Jena Degeest; and brother-in-law, John Walvatne of Hemet, California. Additional information may be found at www.IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

