Marcene E. Amick
Des Moines - Marcene Eileen Amick, 85, peacefully went home to our Lord God on September 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with visitation from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Marcene was born on June 22, 1934, to Clark and Gladys Fort in Sac City, Iowa. She grew up on a farm with her brother, Duane, and attended a one room schoolhouse until 8th grade. She graduated from Drake University, where she studied music (voice) and elementary education and was president of Delta Gamma sorority.
Marcene knew of Richard Amick (his father was the doctor and hers the mayor of Sac City), but she met and fell in love with him when both were living in Des Moines. Marcene taught elementary school in Long Beach, CA before marrying Richard in 1956. She taught at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines early in their marriage, leaving to raise a family.
Marcene devoted her life to her husband, three children, and four grandchildren. She took great joy from spending time with her many dear friends and teaching "Children's Church" for several years as a longtime member of Douglas Avenue Presbyterian Church. Marcene had a beautiful singing voice (she performed as the lead in operettas in high school and sang in the Drake University chorus and choir), and had a passion for bridge, golf, politics and world events, playing piano, watching football and basketball, and antiquing.
If the measure of a life well lived is having a host of friends and family who loved you, then Marcene's life was well lived and truly blessed. She is survived by her children, Laura (Bill), Mark (Janet) and Todd (Karla); grandchildren, Matt (Allie), Kelli, Lindsay and Andrew; brother, Duane (Wilma); and many nieces and nephews. Marcene was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard, and her parents.
The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the nurses, nursing assistants and staff at Kennybrook Village and Suncrest Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional kindness and care they gave to Marcene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marcene's name to the Des Moines Area Community College Foundation to support scholarship assistance for students in DMACC's Certified Nurse Aide Program.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019