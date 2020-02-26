|
|
Marchele McIntosh Howard
Indianola - Marchele McIntosh - Howard of Indianola , Iowa passed away on February 25, 2020 with her loving family surrounding her.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd, Clive, Iowa, 50325. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. For a full obituary please visit: www.iowafuneral planning.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020