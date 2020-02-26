Services
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
(515) 277-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
Marchele McIntosh Howard

Marchele McIntosh Howard Obituary
Marchele McIntosh Howard

Indianola - Marchele McIntosh - Howard of Indianola , Iowa passed away on February 25, 2020 with her loving family surrounding her.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd, Clive, Iowa, 50325. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. For a full obituary please visit: www.iowafuneral planning.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
