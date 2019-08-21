Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
the Osceola Eagles
Marcia Buntain


1925 - 2019
Marcia Buntain Obituary
Marcia Buntain

Osceola - Marcia Darlene (Scadden) Buntain, daughter of Herb & Orpha (Cooper) Scadden was born on July 31st, 1925 and passed peacefully at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, on Aug. 15, 2019 at 94.

Darlene, was born near Grand River on the farm of her grandparents, Clyde and Addie (Foland) Cooper. Darlene grew up in the Grand River and Van Wert area, graduating from Van Wert High School in 1942.

In 1992, Darlene moved back to Osceola, to take care for her mother.

Darlene leaves to cherish in her memory; daughters, Martha (Don) Messner, Lynnette (Gerald) Clark, Pam (Dick) Hodges, and Cheryl (Herb) Williams, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the Osceola Eagles on Sunday, August 25th, at 2:00pm. Memorials can be made to the Osceola Eagles Auxiliary or the Van Wert Community Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019
