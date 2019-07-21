Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Resources
Marcia Helen Fox


1931 - 2019
Marcia Helen Fox Obituary
Marcia Helen Fox

Of Des Moines, Iowa - Marcia Fox, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born the daughter of Philip and Mary Wieting on October 11, 1931 in Newton, Iowa. Marcia graduated from East Des Moines High School, June 1949, the University of Iowa College of Nursing with Diploma in nursing, 1953; Bachelor of Science, Nursing in 1974, and her Masters in Nursing, 1983.

She married LeRoy G. Fox in Iowa City, IA., March 1951. Marcia was employed at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines, IA., for 18 years, Veterans Medical Center, Knoxville, IA, and VA Medical Center, Des Moines, IA. She was Associate Chief, Nursing, retiring in June 1995. After retirement, she worked as Director of Quality Improvement at Calvin Community, Des Moines, IA from 1996-2000.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three daughters, Deborah Booth (David), Altoona, IA., Catherine Fox, Des Moines, IA., and Elizabeth Fox-Cameron (Ken),Van Meter, IA; two brothers, Philip Wieting (Mary Lou), Omaha, NE and David Wieting, Bettendorf, IA; two grandchildren, Shannon Cornett Glass (Kirk), Des Moines, IA and John Fox-Cameron, Van Meter, IA.; great-grandchildren, Alexander Free (Sasha), Altoona, IA, Jackson Free, Pleasant Hill, IA, Jacob Free, Altoona, IA, Noah Free, Altoona, IA, and Cassidy Free, Des Moines, IA; and many extended family members and friends.

Marcia loved dearly being with her family, fishing, reading and being in the company of friends. Memorials may be made to Taylor House Hospice or On with Life, Ankeny, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, with visitation friends and family prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019
