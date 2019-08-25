|
|
Marcia Lynn Brown
West Des Moines - Marcia Lynn Brown, 72, passed away August 20, 2019 at Arbor Springs. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines and the funeral service on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Plymouth Church in Des Moines at 11:00 a.m.
Marcia was born on April 8, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa to Norma and Joseph Hudson. She graduated from the University of Iowa with an accounting degree. She practiced as a CPA.
In her free time, Marcia was an avid bicyclist, riding RAGBRAI multiple times and across the country. She also enjoyed tennis, traveling, and tending to her dogs.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas Brown; children, Eric Brown, Mark Brown and Kimberly Na, and; grandchildren, Sarah, Markus, Sierra and Alex Brown, Cyrus, Rosemund and Theodora Na; her sister, Kimberly Stetson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial may be directed to the Grandview Foundation or to the Animal Rescue League. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019