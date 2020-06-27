Marcus H. Baumhover
Marcus H. Baumhover

Tyler, TX -

Marcus H. Baumhover, 31, formerly of Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home in Tyler, Texas.

Marcus is survived by his beautiful daughter Alexis, of Tyler, his mother Marcia Baumhover (William Noth) of Des Moines, and his brother Thomas, of Ankeny. Also, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The joy of his life was his daughter Alexis. His career as a barber also brought him much happiness, and he did love those Packers! Marcus was preceded in death by his father Merle (2011), grandparents, and a number of aunts and uncles.

Due to COVID-19, private service with the family will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to YESS (Youth Emergency Services and Shelter), 918 SE 11th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
