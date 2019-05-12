|
Mardell Elizabeth Woods
Des Moines - Mardell E. Woods, 88, passed away on May 1st, 2019 at Valley View Village Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday May 25th at the Valley View Village Chapel, 2571 Guthrie Avenue, Des Moines, IA.
Mardell was born April 13th, 1931 to Esther Wheeler. She is survived by her daughters Drenna (Jeff) Wiles, Kelly (David) Van Gorp, and son-in-law Bruce Gowen; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Floyd, and daughter Vickie Gowen.
Mardell always lovingly cared for others. She devoted herself to raising her family and helping care for her grandchildren. She also served many more children being a daycare provider for over 20 years. Mardell will be dearly missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley View Village Employee Assistance Fund.
A reception will follow the service. Private graveside services will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019