Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley View Village Chapel
2571 Guthrie Avenue
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mardell Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mardell Elizabeth Woods


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mardell Elizabeth Woods Obituary
Mardell Elizabeth Woods

Des Moines - Mardell E. Woods, 88, passed away on May 1st, 2019 at Valley View Village Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday May 25th at the Valley View Village Chapel, 2571 Guthrie Avenue, Des Moines, IA.

Mardell was born April 13th, 1931 to Esther Wheeler. She is survived by her daughters Drenna (Jeff) Wiles, Kelly (David) Van Gorp, and son-in-law Bruce Gowen; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Floyd, and daughter Vickie Gowen.

Mardell always lovingly cared for others. She devoted herself to raising her family and helping care for her grandchildren. She also served many more children being a daycare provider for over 20 years. Mardell will be dearly missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley View Village Employee Assistance Fund.

A reception will follow the service. Private graveside services will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.