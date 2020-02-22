|
Mardelle Minear
Des Moines - Mardelle Minear96 passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Mardelle was born in Murphy, Iowa September 24, 1923, to J Burton and Nellie (Vander Waal) Scarbrough. She was the youngest of ten children. During the war, she worked in Colorado at a munitions factory. She married Paul L Minear march 8, 1946 in Newton, Iowa. She worked as a salesperson at Bond's of Beaverdale for 37 years. Mardelle was known as the pie lady among many relatives. She enjoyed baking pies and brownies for the family.
She is survived by sons Douglas (Barbara) Minear of Johnston, Dennis Minear of Des Moines, granddaughter Heather (Ed Davis) of Des Moines and two great grandsons Chantz and Jaxson Minear of Des Moines.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines where friends may call after 9:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospice for taking care of her during her time there. Memorial contributions should be made to Mercy Hospice of Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020