Resources
More Obituaries for Mardelle Minear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mardelle Minear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mardelle Minear Obituary
Mardelle Minear

Des Moines - Mardelle Minear96 passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

Mardelle was born in Murphy, Iowa September 24, 1923, to J Burton and Nellie (Vander Waal) Scarbrough. She was the youngest of ten children. During the war, she worked in Colorado at a munitions factory. She married Paul L Minear march 8, 1946 in Newton, Iowa. She worked as a salesperson at Bond's of Beaverdale for 37 years. Mardelle was known as the pie lady among many relatives. She enjoyed baking pies and brownies for the family.

She is survived by sons Douglas (Barbara) Minear of Johnston, Dennis Minear of Des Moines, granddaughter Heather (Ed Davis) of Des Moines and two great grandsons Chantz and Jaxson Minear of Des Moines.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines where friends may call after 9:30 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospice for taking care of her during her time there. Memorial contributions should be made to Mercy Hospice of Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mardelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -