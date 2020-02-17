|
|
Maretta Clayton
Des Moines - Maretta Joyce Clayton, 69, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at in . Services will be held 12:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020, at True Bible Baptist Church in Des Moines, IA.
Maretta was born July 17, 1950, in Des Moines, IA, to Robert and Marjorie (Gaines) LaMay.
The family will receive friends from 10 am - 12 pm Friday, February 21, 2020, at True Bible Baptist Church in . Contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020