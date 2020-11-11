Margaret A. BeckJohnston - Margaret Athlene Beck, 90, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Mercy One West. The family plans to have a celebration of Life, Mother's Day 2021.Margaret was born on October 23, 1930, to Arlie Vincent & Lenora (Kuefner) Otto of Johnston. She met her husband, Jason, while running her father's grocery store in Johnston, when he came to buy food for himself and the other guys that lived in the Pioneer Club House near the office. They were married three months later, on August 29, 1952. They lived in Johnston until Jason was transferred to Indian River Poultry Farms in Lancaster, PA in November of 1963. In 1966, they moved back to Johnston and lived there until building a home on Lake Panorama in 1984. When it came time to move to a retirement home, where else would it be, but Johnston? They moved to Brio of Johnston in October of 2018.Margaret and Jason were founding members of St. Paul Presbyterian Church of Johnston and, after moving to Panora, attended First Presbyterian Church of Guthrie Center. Margaret was always active in the church's women's group and was, for many years, a choir member. She said she accepted Jesus into her heart after attending a revival meeting with her sister in Des Moines when she was a young girl.She attended school in Johnston. Her father was the school board president at one time and Lawson Elementary was named after her great-grandfather, John F. Lawson, who donated the land for the first one-room schoolhouse in the Johnston Station area. She was a very good basketball player, starting on the varsity team as an eighth grader. Her senior year she was named to the Des Moines Register's All-State Girls Basketball Honor RollWherever they called home, Margaret always made dear friends. She loved people, having coffee and playing board games and cards, especially bridge. She and her sister, Betty, won many marathon bridge tournaments as partners. She also enjoyed growing dahlias with Jason and shared them in church and the area nursing home for many years. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Robert and Donald, and her sisters, Arlene Murray and Betty Gandy.She is survived by her husband of 68 years, N. Jason Beck, her daughter, Janice (Dr. John) Stock of Osage and her son, Alan (Dr. Susan) Beck of West Des Moines; these grandchildren: Emily (Colton) Bruggeman, Daniel (Kasie) Beck, Sally Stock and Alison (Ric) Radcliffe; as well as, three great-grandsons.One of Margaret's last wishes was to thank all of her family and friends for their cards, kind notes and prayers since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, they meant a lot to her.