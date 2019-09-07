|
Margaret Ann Brewer, 95, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tues. Sep. 3, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home.
Margaret Ann was born on January 22, 1924 in Robinson, IL to Ray and Jean (McBean) Ridgway. On February 2, 1946, Ann was united in marriage to Lee E. Brewer in Robinson, IL.
She's survived by her children Cynthia Newman of Pensacola, Florida, Kurt Brewer of Clive and Todd Brewer of San Jose, CA, grandchildren Ted Brewer of West Des Moines & Laura McKinney of Adel.
She's preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee and daughter Susan.
A prayer service for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. on Mon., September 9th at the Ashbrook Assisted Living Chapel, 1409 N. Fremont Street in Iowa Falls. The Surls Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 7, 2019