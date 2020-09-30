Margaret Ann Comito
West Des Moines - Margaret Ann Comito, 75, lost her 27-month battle with pancreatic cancer on September 29, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1945 to Robert and Irene King at Fort Des Moines. Her family moved frequently as a child, eventually returning to Des Moines where she graduated from Saint Joseph's Academy in 1963. She briefly worked as a secretary before marrying Joseph M. Comito in 1965 at the age of 19.
Margaret Ann had a lifelong passion for ballet and attended dance classes well into her 60's. She enjoyed frequent and long bike rides and remained active, even after her cancer diagnosis. Her passion was writing, and she wrote numerous essays and participated in several writing workshops over the decades, including the prestigious Iowa Summer Workshop.
Margaret Ann had 5 children, including 4 boys born in a 4 ½ year span and a daughter born 4 years later on Father's Day. She knew the most direct route to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room as there was rarely a dull moment in her hectic household. She volunteered for many events and projects at her children's school and eventually went back to school herself. She attained her AA degree from Des Moines Area Community College in 1985, her undergraduate degree from Drake University in 1991, followed by a Master's Degree from Drake in 2001, and a Master's Degree from Queen's University in 2011.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph; her children, Brendan (Christine) Comito, Kieran (Tamica) Comito, Damian (Maureen) Comito, Christian (Stephanie) Comito and Amanda Comito. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Danny (Liza), Liliana, Caiden, Trey, Anthony, Morgan, Caroline, Katherine, Collin and Luca Comito; her sister, Rose (Dave) Donovan; sister-in-law, Barb (Dave Weckman) Comito; her beloved aunt, Joanne Peterson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert and Kevin King; and her grandson, Justin Comito.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1627 Grand Ave, West Des Moines with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the church. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Out of love and respect for the family, masks are required along with social distancing. The service will be livestreamed from www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
In lieu of a luncheon, the family has made a donation to the DMARC Food Pantry to feed the hungry.
Memorials may be directed to the DMARC Food Pantry, Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or to Sacred Heart Church.