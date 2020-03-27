Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Knapp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Knapp Obituary
Margaret Ann Knapp

Urbandale - Margaret Ann Knapp (Meg), 89, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Glen Oaks Special Care Center in Urbandale, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded and private services will be held. Inurnment will be at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.

Margaret was born April 8, 1930, in Baltimore, MD, to Henry and Edith (Bishop) Lenhardt. She married James Knapp in 1955 and made their home in Des Moines.

Margaret was a homemaker. She enjoyed planning and cooking for many family get togethers. She was small with a big presence. Her laughter and sense of humor will be missed.

Margaret is survived by her children, James D. (Juli) Knapp of Urbandale, Mary (Thomas) Gilbert of Tulsa, OK, Sue Knapp Schulze of Naples, FL, and John (Tami) Knapp of Urbandale; brother, Robert Lenhardt of Oak Creek, CO; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters, Barbara Muffenbier and Betty Templin..

Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Hope Ministries. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -