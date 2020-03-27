|
Margaret Ann Knapp
Urbandale - Margaret Ann Knapp (Meg), 89, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Glen Oaks Special Care Center in Urbandale, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded and private services will be held. Inurnment will be at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
Margaret was born April 8, 1930, in Baltimore, MD, to Henry and Edith (Bishop) Lenhardt. She married James Knapp in 1955 and made their home in Des Moines.
Margaret was a homemaker. She enjoyed planning and cooking for many family get togethers. She was small with a big presence. Her laughter and sense of humor will be missed.
Margaret is survived by her children, James D. (Juli) Knapp of Urbandale, Mary (Thomas) Gilbert of Tulsa, OK, Sue Knapp Schulze of Naples, FL, and John (Tami) Knapp of Urbandale; brother, Robert Lenhardt of Oak Creek, CO; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters, Barbara Muffenbier and Betty Templin..
Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Hope Ministries. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020