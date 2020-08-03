Margaret Ann SeibWest Des Moines - Margaret Ann Seib of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away at the age of 39 on Thursday, July 23rd 2020. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale, Iowa. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020.Margaret attended Dowling Catholic High School and spent most of her career as a CNA with Mercy. Margaret loved spending time with her family, was an avid animal lover especially when it came to her dog Prince. She also loved taking photographs, listening to music and watching movies.Margaret is survived by her parents, Norman and Joanie Seib, her sisters Katie Petersen brother-in-law Luke Sharri Moreland brother-in-law Jon and Ann Koethe as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.Memorial Contributions can be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.