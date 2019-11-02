Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Saint Theresa Catholic Church
Des Moines., IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Glendale Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Margaret Austin Obituary
Margaret Austin

Clive - Margaret Janet Austin, 77, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM with a vigil service starting at 7:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow the service at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Margaret is survived by her children, Jana Castelone, Dan (Kelly) Austin and Sherri (Brad) Goode; grandchildren, Nicole (Brett) Almburg, Marissa Castelone, Katie (fiancé, Patrick Schmelzle) Goode, Austin Goode, Jake Austin, Luke Austin, Nicholas Austin and Samantha Austin; great-grandson, Jackson Philip Almburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Austin; parents, Eugene and Josephine Fitzgerald and son-in-law, Philip Castelone.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in Margaret's name to be given to the many organizations and charities she supported and was involved in.

To read Margaret's full obituary go to www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
