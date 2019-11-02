|
Margaret Austin
Clive - Margaret Janet Austin, 77, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM with a vigil service starting at 7:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow the service at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Margaret is survived by her children, Jana Castelone, Dan (Kelly) Austin and Sherri (Brad) Goode; grandchildren, Nicole (Brett) Almburg, Marissa Castelone, Katie (fiancé, Patrick Schmelzle) Goode, Austin Goode, Jake Austin, Luke Austin, Nicholas Austin and Samantha Austin; great-grandson, Jackson Philip Almburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Austin; parents, Eugene and Josephine Fitzgerald and son-in-law, Philip Castelone.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in Margaret's name to be given to the many organizations and charities she supported and was involved in.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019