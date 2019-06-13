|
Margaret Bassford
Des Moines, IA - Margaret (Griffith) Bassford, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jack Bassford (Renate), Susan Riggs (Kenny), and Robin Boggs, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Bassford, parents, Leeta and Hubert Griffith, two brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 2 - 4 pm Saturday, June 15 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 10 am Monday, June 17 at Bethany Baptist Church, 3516 SE 14th Street, Des Moines, with burial at Glendale Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 13 to June 16, 2019