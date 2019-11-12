Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Services
Norwalk, IA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
O'Leary Funeral Services
Norwalk, IA
Margaret "Meg" (Oswald) Blunck

Margaret "Meg" (Oswald) Blunck Obituary
Margaret "Meg" (Oswald) Blunck

Carlisle (formerly Norwalk) - age 38 died November 9, 2019. Meg worked for the Carlisle Community School District, Midwest Ambulance Service and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department.

She is survived by her three children, Joseph Oswald, Geena and Jakob Blunck; her parents, Sherry and Garry Fleming of Norwalk; her brother Maxwell Cote (Heather) Oswald and their two sons, Garry and Cote of Colo; and a host of extended family and friends. A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 16th with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 17th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. For her complete life story and to send memorial contributions visit www.olearyfunerals.com , call (515) 981-0700 or made out to Meg Blunck Memorial at City State Bank, 801 Main, Norwalk IA 50211.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
